Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

The consignment of eight trucks comprise of tents, tarpaulin, blankets and necessary medicines was sent to Afghanistan, with an assurance that Pakistan would fully cooperate in this difficult hour.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2022) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday dispatched relief goods for Afghanistan for the earthquake affectees.

The NDMA dispatched the relief goods on special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, at the United Nations, Pakistan called on world community to rise above political considerations and help Afghanistan in the wake of deadly earthquake in the country.

In a message released by Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram said that international community must come to the aid of Afghans.

Pakistani envoy expressed solidarity with Afghan brothers and sisters who are already facing extreme hardship because of decades of conflict.

Munir Akram said, on its part, Pakistan has and will continue to support Afghanistan and its people through humanitarian assistance, economic support and comprehensive cooperation.