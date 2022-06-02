Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday handed over the second consignment of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday handed over the second consignment of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. The handing over ceremony was held here at Nur Khan Airbase, said a news release.

The relief items consignment including emergency medicines, blankets and food items was being dispatched to Ukraine through two Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar handed over the relief goods to the Ukrainian Ambassador in Pakistan Markian Chuchuk during an official ceremony, attended by officials of NDMA, Foreign Office and Ukrainian Embassy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said that Pakistan highly valued bilateral relations with Ukraine stretched over the past three decades.

She said that government of Pakistan had extended 15 tonnes humanitarian relief goods in solidarity with Ukrainian people.

While expressing deep concern over on-going war in Ukraine, she emphasized that both countries should resolve the matter through dialogue and diplomacy for global peace.

The Ukrainian Ambassador thanked Pakistan's leadership for sending humanitarian assistance for the Ukrainian people in the hour of need.

He said that Ukraine genuinely considered this assistance a manifestation of goodwill and sympathy from the people of Pakistan.

Humanitarian assistance will be sent to Ukraine through the Polish capital Warsaw.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first tranche of relief goods was sent on 15 March 2022.