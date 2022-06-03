UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Dispatches Second Consignment Of Humanitarian Assistance To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 11:08 AM

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Handing over ceremony for second consignment of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine was held here today at Nur khan Airbase, Rawalpindi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022) Handing over ceremony for second consignment of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine was held here today at Nur khan Airbase, Rawalpindi. The consignment including emergency medicines, blankets and food items dispatched to Ukraine through two Pakistan Airforce C-130 aircrafts.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar handed over the relief goods to the Ukrainian ambassador in Pakistan H.E Markian Chuchuk during an official ceremony, attended by officials of NDMA, Foreign Office and Ukrainian Embassy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said that Pakistan highly valued the bilateral relations with Ukraine stretched over the past three decades.

She said that government of Pakistan had extended 15 tonnes humanitarian relief goods in solidarity with Ukrainian people. While expressing deep concern over on-going war in Ukraine, she emphasised that both countries should resolve the matter through dialogue and diplomacy for global peace.

The Ukrainian ambassador thanked Pakistan’s leadership for sending humanitarian assistance for the Ukrainian people in the hour of need.
He said that Ukraine genuinely considered this assistance - a manifestation of good-will and sympathy from people of Pakistan.

Humanitarian assistance will be sent to Ukraine through the Polish capital Warsaw. It is pertinent to mention here that the first tranche of relief goods was sent on 15 March 2021.

