Pakistan Dispatches Sixth Tranche Of Humanitarian Assistance To Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat on Tuesday coordinated a civil cargo plane for sixth tranche of relief assistance in accordance with the Government of Pakistan's directive to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.
Palestinian Ambassador in Pakistan Ahmed Rabai, officials of NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and representatives of Al-Khidmat Foundation attended the send-off ceremony at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, a news release said.
The humanitarian assistance flight will land at Al-Arish Egypt, where Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt will receive the tranche for further distribution to Palestinian people.
This sixth relief consignment comprises 100 tons of assistance including 30 tons of blankets, special winterized family tents and 70 tons of medicines and tinned food items as per needs at Gaza.
Earlier, NDMA has sent five relief consignments comprising 230 tons of aid which included special winterized tents, blankets, surgical supplies, medicines, and food packs.
Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Palestinian people during this difficult period, offering its solidarity, and seeking peaceful resolution.
