Open Menu

Pakistan Dispatches Sixth Tranche Of Humanitarian Assistance To Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan dispatches sixth tranche of humanitarian assistance to Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat on Tuesday coordinated a civil cargo plane for sixth tranche of relief assistance in accordance with the Government of Pakistan's directive to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

Palestinian Ambassador in Pakistan Ahmed Rabai, officials of NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and representatives of Al-Khidmat Foundation attended the send-off ceremony at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, a news release said.

The humanitarian assistance flight will land at Al-Arish Egypt, where Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt will receive the tranche for further distribution to Palestinian people.

This sixth relief consignment comprises 100 tons of assistance including 30 tons of blankets, special winterized family tents and 70 tons of medicines and tinned food items as per needs at Gaza.

Earlier, NDMA has sent five relief consignments comprising 230 tons of aid which included special winterized tents, blankets, surgical supplies, medicines, and food packs.

Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Palestinian people during this difficult period, offering its solidarity, and seeking peaceful resolution.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Resolution Egypt Gaza Family Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

6 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

16 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

16 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

16 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

16 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

16 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

16 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

16 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

16 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

15 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan