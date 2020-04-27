UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Displays Cultural Relics At Asian Civilization Exhibition Opened In Qufu, China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:01 PM

Pakistan showcased prehistoric terracotta painted jar and burial pot at an exhibition featuring cultural relics from 10 countries and regions in Asia kicked off at Confucius Museum in Qufu, China's Shandong province

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan showcased prehistoric terracotta painted jar and burial pot at an exhibition featuring cultural relics from 10 countries and regions in Asia kicked off at Confucius Museum in Qufu, China's Shandong province.

Pakistan displayed a terracotta painted jar dating to 2,400 BC and a terracotta burial pot dating to 1,000 BC, Chinadaily.com.cn reported on Monday.

The Exhibition of Asian Civilizations, which will run until Oct 18, has four sections themed on harmonious coexistence, inclusiveness and diversification, exchanges and communication, as well as openness and mutualism, with 150 pieces from countries such as Pakistan, Cambodia, Turkey, Mesopotamia and India.

An Iranian bracelet dating back 7,000 years, a prehistoric terracotta burial pot from Zarif Koruna, Pakistan, the head of a Buddha from Afghanistan, and a Roman period perfume bottle called "Amphorisko" from Beirut, Lebanon, are just a sample of the many objects providing insight into the daily lives of those who lived in the early days of civilization.

"It is the first international cultural relics exhibition to be held at the Confucius Museum, and features a large number of top-level exhibits from participating countries," said Yang Jinquan, deputy curator of Confucius Museum.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, communications and handovers were done through online conferences, and professional and technical personnel from many national museums worked remotely.

The museum is also using interactive multimedia to more vividly showcase the cultural relics and offer an immerse experience for visitors, said Yang.

"The exhibits are very impressive, and I can see how ancient civilizations arose and thrived in different parts of Asia over the past millennia," said a visitor surnamed Zhang.

