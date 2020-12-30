UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Djibouti Desire Strengthening Of Bilateral Cooperation In Diverse Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:09 PM

Pakistan, Djibouti desire strengthening of bilateral cooperation in diverse areas

Pakistan and Djibouti on Wednesday reiterated their desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of commerce, culture and defence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Djibouti on Wednesday reiterated their desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of commerce, culture and defence.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Djibouti parliamentary delegation, led by President of National Parliament of Djibouti and acting-Chairman of African Union Parliament, Mohamed Ali Houmed here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

While welcoming the delegation, the President said that Pakistan and Djibouti enjoyed excellent relations and Pakistan wanted to further improve defence and economic ties with Djibouti for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

He appreciated the visit of Parliamentary delegation and expressed the hope it would further strengthen the existing foundation of strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Djibouti and had decided to open its embassy there and resident diplomatic missions in other African countries.

The President sought the support of the Government of Djibouti to expeditiously process and clear Pakistani goods at Djibouti port meant for Ethiopia and other destinations in the Horn of Africa.

He also highlighted the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by India against the Muslim population in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The President emphasized the need for a unified call from international community to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised under the UN Security Council resolutions.

President of National Parliament of Djibouti underscored the need for expanding bilateral cooperation in every sphere, including culture, trade and defence.

He said that Gwadar and Djibouti ports would help boost trade between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides emphasized the need for parliamentary, cultural and defence exchanges which would help in bringing the two countries further closer.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa United Nations Parliament Visit Gwadar Djibouti Jammu Ethiopia Commerce Muslim From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

China's Congress Hits Out at US 2021 Budget Over C ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Govt prepares legislation against child abuse as K ..

2 minutes ago

Pope Francis Prays For Victims of Earthquake in Ce ..

2 minutes ago

RUDA prove to be a game changer initiative: RUDA C ..

12 minutes ago

Ukraine to Get 1.8Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine by ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.