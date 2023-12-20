Open Menu

Pakistan Does Not Believe In Block Politics, State Strength, Good Relations With Like-minded Countries Are Among The Priorities. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 07:49 PM

US and Pakistan are partners in the long war against terrorism. A better relationship with the US is the need of the hour.Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Pakistan is currently achieving great success on the diplomatic front.

Talking about the Army Chief's recent visit to America, he said that this visit will have far-reaching consequences.

After former President Pervez Musharraf, Syed Asim Munir is the only Army Chief in the history of Pakistan who was met by the American Perception Team.He said that the best future of Pakistan is evident in the evidence presented by the Army Chief regarding the issue of Kashmir and terrorism and convinced of the real stand.He said that America and Pakistan are partners in the long war against terrorism.

A better relationship with the US is the need of the hour.

