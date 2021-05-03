KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday taking great exception to the foul language of Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal against PTI leadership, said that the country doesn't want another MQM-London chief.

Addressing a press conference, he said that PSP Chairman used the foul language against their Captain, Sindh Governor and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi adding PSP is a trash of MQM-Pakistan which emerged as PSP.

Haleem said, 'Pir o Murshid of Mustafa Kamal had spoiled the city,' adding that he (Kamal) was the micro-film of MQM-London's chief.

He said that posters were put on display in the political environment and using offensive and abusive language was a bad approach.

He further said that they had not been engaged in target-killing or collecting extortion the aforesaid trash.

Haleem said that Kamal was trying to push the city once again to cruelty by using such language.

He said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan changed the mind-set.

He clarified that the PSP Chairman told a lie about an invitation to him by the Sindh Governor. He further said that the Sindh Governor never visited him (Kamal) for an invite.

Haleem speaking on Malir villages said that the crackdown on them should be stopped. He said that the government of Sindh wanted to hand over these villages to Bahria Town.

He further said that a resolution to this effect would also be submitted to the assembly.

MPA –Sindh Arsalan Taj also lambasted Syed Mustafa Kamal. He questioned him where from he brought money to hold PSP processions and established businesses.

PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar and other MPAs were also present on the occasion.