UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Doesn't Want To Become Part Of Any Bloc: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2022 | 01:15 PM

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says greater cooperation between the US, China and Russia will benefit mankind much more than the conflict.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan does not want to become part of any bloc rather desires trading relations with all the countries to lift the people out of poverty.

In an exclusive interview with a Russian Television on the eve of his visit to Moscow, he pointed out that Pakistan has suffered in the past because of this politics of bloc. He said the last thing we want is the world divided into blocs.

The Prime Minister noted that greater cooperation between the US, China and Russia will benefit mankind much more than the conflict.

He hoped for peaceful resolution of Ukraine issue. He reiterated the military conflicts do not solve the problems.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia and that he looks forward to his Moscow visit.

He pointed out that Pakistan is a gas deficient country.

He said our North South Gas pipeline has suffered a delay because of the US sanctions on the Russian company we were negotiating for the construction of the pipeline.

He said the lifting of sanctions on Iran will also help Pakistan get the cheapest gas from the neighboring country.

When asked about relations with India, the Prime Minister said his government immediately reached out to India after coming to power in order to resolve the outstanding Kashmir dispute. He however regretted that India has been taken over the racist ideology inspired by Nazis.

To a question, the Prime Minister said climate change and illicit flow of money from poor countries to the developed world are the two major challenges faced by the world. He said the western countries should frame laws like they have on terror financing to check the illicit flows.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World Ukraine Iran Poor Moscow Russia China Company Visit Money Gas TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

13 minutes ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

41 minutes ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

1 hour ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

1 hour ago
 PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia fro ..

PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>