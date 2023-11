Pakistan, Dominican envoys in Canada discuss bilateral matters

Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Canada Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Pakistan's High Commissioner in Canada Zaheer Janjua

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Canada Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Pakistan's High Commissioner in Canada Zaheer Janjua.

In the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual, bilateral and regional interest, said a press release.