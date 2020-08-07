UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Donates 8 Tons Of Food, Medicines Supplies To Lebanon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan donates 8 tons of food, medicines supplies to Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday donated eight tons of relief assistance comprising medicines and food to Lebanon as a token of solidarity for the victims of blasts that took place in Beirut on August 4.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmmod Qureshi, in a telephonic conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe, conveyed deep sorrow and grief of the Government and people of Pakistan over the loss of precious lives, injuries to thousands, and extensive material damage, caused by the explosions, a Foreign Office press release said.

He told the Lebanese foreign minister that the relief assistance would be delivered by Friday evening sent by Government of Pakistan as a token of solidarity.

  The foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi had already conveyed profound sympathies and condolences to the Lebanese leadership over the tragedy.

  He underscored that, at that difficult time, the Pakistani nation stood in strong support and solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people.

  Appreciating the Lebanese people's resilience, the foreign minister expressed full confidence that they would grapple with the challenging situation with their characteristic strength.

Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their sympathies and solidarity at the difficult time.

  The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Beirut Lebanon August Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWAâ€™s â€˜My ..

52 seconds ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 61,978 addition ..

16 minutes ago

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan J ..

39 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will incr ..

51 minutes ago

Kohat admin imposes section144 to maintain peace d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.