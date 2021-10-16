UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Donates Another 16 Truckloads Of Relief Goods To Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday donated 16 truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing efforts to avert any humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

The relief goods were handed over to Afghan Minister for Refugees Haji Khalil Ur Rehman Haqqani and Deputy Minister for IDPs, Pakistan's Ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said on Twitter.

He said the consignment included food items and blankets for their onward distribution among affected people.

Last week too, Pakistan had sent 13 trucks carrying 345 tons of relief goods, which included food and medicines, under Pakistan-Afghanistan Cooperation Forum.

