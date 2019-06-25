UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Donates Sewing Machines To Chaplain St. Vincent De Paul Society, Sri Lanka

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan donates sewing machines to Chaplain St. Vincent De Paul society, Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Government of Pakistan through its High Commission in Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (R) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat donated sewing machines to Chaplain St. Vincent De Paul Society, Wennapuwa.

The High Commissioner handed over the sewing machines to Father Quintus Fernando at the premises of High Commission of Pakistan, a press release on Tuesday said.

On the occasion, he said this donation would help improve the needy women to generate income by creating self-employment opportunities.

He further observed that it was the foremost obligation of the society to equip the needy women with skills in order to give them honourable place in the society.

