UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Draws World Community's Attention To Kashmiri Children's Plight Under Indian Occupation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:45 PM

Pakistan draws world community's attention to Kashmiri children's plight under Indian occupation

Pakistan has told the UN Human Rights Council that the plight of children in Indian occupied Kashmir, which is under a tight lockdown for the last 10 months, has further deteriorated, and called on India to end its atrocities against them

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan has told the UN Human Rights Council that the plight of children in Indian occupied Kashmir, which is under a tight lockdown for the last 10 months, has further deteriorated, and called on India to end its atrocities against them.

"Militarily cooped up in their homes under the suffocating 'double' lockdown, over 1.5 million Kashmiri children have endured the worst form of violence which the contemporary world has yet to witness," Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said.

He was participating in an interactive dialogue with the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative on Violence Against Children, Maalla M'jid, in the 47-member council in Geneva on Thursday.

Recalling that in August last year, the renowned medical magazine "Lancet" alerted the world community that in wake of India's heavy militarization of the occupied territory, the mental health crisis there will only worsen, disproportionately affecting women and children, the Pakistani envoy said, "Nearly a year later, the situation seems even grimmer.

" "From forced abduction during night raids to torture, from restricted access to medical help to no recourse to virtual educational facilities, from extra-judicial killing to sustaining permanent disabilities from pellets, Indian brutality against hapless Kashmiri children knows no bound," Ambassador Hashmi added.

He said the recent image of a 3-year-old Kashmiri boy, crying and sitting on the dead body of his grandfather, who was executed by Indian occupation forces, summed up India's State-sanctioned terrorization of Kashmiri children, and life-long impact of such terror on their mental health.

"We urge the Special Representative to remain seized of the situation of the Kashmiri children in the occupied territory, and call on India to halt its grave atrocities against them, in compliance with its obligations under international human rights and humanitarian laws."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead World United Nations Geneva August Women From Million

Recent Stories

Burhan-like brave youth will give a befitting resp ..

57 seconds ago

144 POs among 636 arrested in June

59 seconds ago

Exams approaching but students facing a lot of iss ..

1 minute ago

Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Golf: Rocket Mortgage Classic scores

1 minute ago

European stock markets rise at open

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.