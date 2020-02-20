UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Dream Of Restoration Of Int'l Cricket Achieved: Faisal Javed

Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Thursday said Pakistan dream of restoration of international cricket had been achieved as all the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches were being held in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Thursday said Pakistan dream of restoration of international cricket had been achieved as all the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches were being held in the country.

In a statement, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised the nation of holding all the PSL matches in the country and the same was organized.

Faisal Javed said the restoration of test cricket in the country was a big achievement for the country. He lauded the role of country's Armed forces and security institutions for maintaining such a peaceful environment in the country which made the restoration of international cricket possible.

He also expressed best wishes for all the teams participating in the PSL and welcomed foreign star cricketers in the country.

He said the country's tourism was also booming, adding, the Top Luxury Magazine CN had declared Pakistan top holiday destination. The world leaders were also visiting Pakistan, he said.

Earlier, Faisal Javed also met Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) team Captain Kumar Sangakkara and presented a bat signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MCC was visiting Pakistan after 47 years long time.

