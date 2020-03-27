Pakistan, due to the less spread of disease so far, has special blessings of Almighty Allah: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The prime minister referred to the huge casualties faced by the world , including the developed nations after the outbreak of coronavirus and said Pakistan , due to the less spread of disease so far, had special blessings of Almighty Allah.

He said as 70% of the coronavirus cases came from Iran, the number of deaths from the contagion in Pakistan stood at 9, however, the government was preparing for the upcoming days and weeks which could not be predicted.

Imran Khan said Pakistan being the second youngest nation in the world could benefit from its youth and that was why the Corona Relief Tigers force was being launched to cope with the situation.

He said the biggest threat the country faced was not the coronavirus but panic as panic-buying and hoarding by the people could create shortage and price-hike of food and other essential items.

The prime minister advised the people not to panic, assuring that there was no shortage of food or other essential items in the country.

To a question, Prime Minister Imran Khan said as the media had an important role in democratic system across the globe his government believed in the freedom of media and would continue to take stand for a free media.

He, however, added that there should always be a difference between a constructive criticism and a criticism with mala fide intent.

The prime minister said as the coronavirus was a big challenge for the whole world, creating divide in a society would not serve anyone's cause.

To another question about Pakistani students and expatriates, who wanted to come back to their homeland, he said since 75% of the coronavirus cases had come to the country from abroad, the government was taking extra care and was engaged in setting up of required screening facilities at airports before allowing them to travel back.

The prime minister said that the government would start bringing Pakistani students and expatriates back from abroad from April 4.

To a question, he said the government's first priority was the provision of personal protection equipment to doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health workers, who were working as a front-line force against the COVID-19.

