(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Monday said that Japan was the pioneer in the field of Science and Technology and had made commendable contributions in this area.

"Pakistan will like to benefit from the expertise of Japan especially towards the increase in exports of engineering goods," the minister said while talking to Ambassador of Japan, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda who met him .

The minister said that Pakistan enjoyed excellent relations with Japan and was desirous of diversifying this relationship in various fields especially Science and Technology.

Shibli Faraz emphasized that Science and Technology provided the main foundation of any country's economy and there could be no better country than Japan for cooperation in this field.

He stated that Pakistan had not been able to properly explore it's maritime resources, thus would require cooperation in this area for the optimal utilisation of these resources and development of aquaculture in the country.

He highlighted that Human resource development in Science and Technology was also an area where Pakistan could utilize the expertise of Japan.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Kunninori Matsuda congratulated the federal minister on assuming the charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

He conveyed that Japan was more than willing to cooperate and work towards diversifying the relationship in various fields.

He informed that Japan would be increasing its scholarship to the Pakistani students. Moreover, he said that Japan was looking for Pakistani talent and youth especially in the field of Information Technology.