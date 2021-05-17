UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Earnestly Look Forward To Enhance Mutually Beneficial Relations With EU: COAS

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said Pakistan valued its relations with the European Union (EU) and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said Pakistan valued its relations with the European Union (EU) and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The Army Chief was talking to EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara, who called on him here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed.

The EU envoy appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

