Pakistan Earnestly Looks Forward To Enhance Mutually Beneficial Multi-domain Relations With Belgium: COAS

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:27 AM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with Belgium based on common interests

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with Belgium based on common interests.

The army chief expressed these views during meeting with Belgian Ambassador Philippe Bronchain who called on the COAS here at GHQ, said an ISPR news release.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both the sides reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship at all tiers.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest situation in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

