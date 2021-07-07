UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Earns $ 503.910 Million By Exporting Transport Services In 10 Months: PBS

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 503.910 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first ten months of fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows decrease of 24.46 percent as compared to US $667.040 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2019-20), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services however witnessed increased of 56.56 percent, by going up from US $ 44.250 million last year to US $ 69.280 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 1.37 percent from US $27.780 million last year to US $ 28.160 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 149.67 percent from US $ 16.470 million to US $ 41.120 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport however witnessed decrease of 29.

46 percent by going down from US $ 582.190 million last year to US $ 410.680 million during July-April (2020-21).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 33.25 percent, from US $ 399.220 million to US $ 266.480 million, whereas the exports of freight services rose by 11.07 percent, from US $ 23.300 million to US $ 25.880 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 25.90 percent from US $ 159.670 million to US $ 118.320 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 46.66 percent by going down from US $ 29.210 million to US $ 15.580 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 59.60 percent, from US $ 29.210 million to US $ 11.800 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 26.51 percent, from US $ 11.390 million to US $ 8.370 million, the data revealed.

