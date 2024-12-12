Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

Prime Minister's Coordinator, Rubina Khurshid Alam, on Thursday said that Pakistan not only presented its own case effectively but also raised its voice for all vulnerable and developing nations at the recent the annual UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator, Rubina Khurshid Alam, on Thursday said that Pakistan not only presented its own case effectively but also raised its voice for all vulnerable and developing nations at the recent the annual UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29).

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Pakistan's pavilion was among the most active at COP, which is a matter of pride for us. She said, Pakistan’s delegation was deeply engaged in various activities and made significant contributions.

She highlighted the commendable performance of Pakistan’s negotiation team, which received widespread acknowledgment for its role in international negotiations.

“The Secretary-General of V20 countries has lauded Pakistan’s efforts and even penned a letter appreciating our contributions," she noted. Rubina said that Pakistan consistently raised the issue at every forum through proper channels, ensuring representation from all provinces and sections of society this year.

Despite limited resources, the country showcased exceptional performance, proving its resilience amid vulnerabilities.

She urged developed nations to act responsibly and support developing countries facing challenges.

"Pakistan has raised this point that, despite our vulnerabilities, we have demonstrated outstanding performance," she added.