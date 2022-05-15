Pakistan earns handsome foreign exchange by rice export:Agriculture Deptt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Paddy is the most important crop as it not only helps to meet nutritional needs of the country's population but also a handsome source of foreign exchange as the country earned 3.06 billion Dollars from its export.

According to Agriculture Information Department, during the last few years, the area under paddy has increased by 6.9%. The Punjab government is taking effective measures to increase rice production and improve its quality. In line with Agricultural Emergency Program, an initiative to increase paddy production per acre is also being implemented, under which technical guidance and incentives are being provided to farmers to increase the area under paddy cultivation.

In selected districts of Punjab, a subsidy of Rs.

1200 per bag is being provided to registered farmers on certified seeds of recommended varieties of paddy, while a subsidy of Rs. 30,000 per acre is also being provided for cultivation of demonstration plots in selected districts of Punjab.

Apart from this, subsidy is also being provided to the registered farmers on elimination of weeds in paddy. Punjab government is also providing 80% subsidy to farmers and service providers in some districts under the scheme of making paddy residue efficient by using modern agricultural machinery. The officials suggested that farmers should make full use of the friendly policies and facilities of the government to ensure further increase in per acre paddy production.