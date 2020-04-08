- Home
Pakistan Eases Restrictions On Movement Of Cargo Trucks, Containers At Torkhum, Chaman Crossing Points: FO
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday decided to facilitate the movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from April 10, 2020 onwards.
The decision was taken in response to Afghanistan Government's special request, and based on humanitarian considerations, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.
According to the statement, this step was being taken following consultations and coordination between both sides as per agreed upon protocols.
"As a neighbour and in view of fraternal relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic," the statement concluded.