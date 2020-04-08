UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Eases Restrictions On Movement Of Cargo Trucks, Containers At Torkhum, Chaman Crossing Points: FO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:14 PM

Pakistan eases restrictions on movement of cargo trucks, containers at Torkhum, Chaman crossing points: FO

Pakistan on Wednesday decided to facilitate the movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from April 10, 2020 onwards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday decided to facilitate the movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from April 10, 2020 onwards.

The decision was taken in response to Afghanistan Government's special request, and based on humanitarian considerations, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

According to the statement, this step was being taken following consultations and coordination between both sides as per agreed upon protocols.

"As a neighbour and in view of fraternal relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office Chaman April Border 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet adopts resolution to grant paid leave ..

16 minutes ago

Asian Football Confederation praises UAE Football ..

31 minutes ago

UAE free zone trade tops AED621.3 bn in 2019

31 minutes ago

France lays terror charges against knife-attacker ..

2 minutes ago

UFC to beat virus lockdown with event on tribal la ..

2 minutes ago

US Senator Sanders Says He Concluded Presidential ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.