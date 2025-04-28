Open Menu

Pakistan Economic Progress Unpalatable To India: Dewan Sukhdev

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan economic progress unpalatable to India: Dewan Sukhdev

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government, Dewan Sukhdev Aser Das Hemnani Monday stated that Pakistan's economic progress is unpalatable to India, prompting it to resort to various tactics and aggression.

According to the handout issued here on Monday, condemning all forms of terrorism, Hemnani criticized the Modi government for attempting to shift blame to Pakistan.

Hemnani emphasized that India has no authority to reject the Indus Waters Treaty. He said that all political parties in Pakistan are united on this issue and will give a befitting response to any Indian aggression.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

3 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

4 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

5 hours ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

5 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

5 hours ago
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

6 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan