Pakistan economic progress unpalatable to India: Dewan Sukhdev

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government, Dewan Sukhdev Aser Das Hemnani Monday stated that Pakistan's economic progress is unpalatable to India, prompting it to resort to various tactics and aggression.

According to the handout issued here on Monday, condemning all forms of terrorism, Hemnani criticized the Modi government for attempting to shift blame to Pakistan.

Hemnani emphasized that India has no authority to reject the Indus Waters Treaty. He said that all political parties in Pakistan are united on this issue and will give a befitting response to any Indian aggression.