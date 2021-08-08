Pakistan-Economy bouncing back under PM leadership: Waqar Masood

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood on Sunday said that Pakistan's stable economy is bouncing back hard under the hard working leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and expanding even faster than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has collected record taxes in the fiscal year at a healthy growth rate of 18 to 19%, which is better than expectations, he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

Dr. Waqar said economy activity in Pakistan to continue the robust pace and was strengthening day by day and the world's confidence in the country's economy was increasing as well.

The ruling government has introduced people friendly landmark initiatives and overall turnout of economy has improved, he added and said that edible oil import and other food witnessed a substantial rise during the period under review in quantity, value and per value terms.

He further said the government had successfully achieved its targets for revenue, taxes, economic stability, export orientation strategy, foreign reserves, remittances and positive economic indicators.

He said PTI-led government mainly focused on increased Tax network in line with Imran Khan's policies and now it had started yielding positive results, as evident from economic stability.

Replying a Query, he said the overall inflation rate would expected to decline soon as the government would succeed in achieving all the growth targets in coming months.