UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-Economy Bouncing Back Under PM Leadership: Waqar Masood

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan-Economy bouncing back under PM leadership: Waqar Masood

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood on Sunday said that Pakistan's stable economy is bouncing back hard under the hard working leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and expanding even faster than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has collected record taxes in the fiscal year at a healthy growth rate of 18 to 19%, which is better than expectations, he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

Dr. Waqar said economy activity in Pakistan to continue the robust pace and was strengthening day by day and the world's confidence in the country's economy was increasing as well.

The ruling government has introduced people friendly landmark initiatives and overall turnout of economy has improved, he added and said that edible oil import and other food witnessed a substantial rise during the period under review in quantity, value and per value terms.

He further said the government had successfully achieved its targets for revenue, taxes, economic stability, export orientation strategy, foreign reserves, remittances and positive economic indicators.

He said PTI-led government mainly focused on increased Tax network in line with Imran Khan's policies and now it had started yielding positive results, as evident from economic stability.

Replying a Query, he said the overall inflation rate would expected to decline soon as the government would succeed in achieving all the growth targets in coming months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Import Oil Sunday FBR All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited PTV

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ..

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ID card

16 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Y ..

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

12 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.