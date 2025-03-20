Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) have received World Health Organization's (WHO) validation for eliminating the life-threatening disease of maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) have received World Health Organization's (WHO) validation for eliminating the life-threatening disease of maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT).

Both areas have achieved the elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT), taking Pakistan closer to interrupting the transmission of this life-threatening disease for mothers and newborns nationwide.

The validations were confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) following a weeklong final review led by WHO and UNICEF at the request of the Federal Government.

Around 80 per cent of Pakistan’s population (190 million people) now live in areas where the spread of neonatal tetanus remains under controlled limits – less than one case of tetanus per 1,000 live births.

Sindh recently achieved elimination in December 2024, while Punjab graduated in 2016.

“This milestone not only reflects the strength of our immunization strategies and the diligence of our frontline workers but also serves as a benchmark for the entire nation,” said Director General, Ministry of National Health Services, and Director of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), Dr. Shabana Saleem.

This achievement is the result of the transformative strategies led by the national and regional governments, in partnership with UNICEF and WHO.

Combined efforts include improved immunization for pregnant women and women of childbearing age, surveillance, community engagement, safer delivery practices, improved skilled birth attendance, cord care, and enhanced access to other antenatal, maternal, newborn and child health services.

In 2024 alone, WHO and UNICEF supported the vaccination of 5.4 million pregnant women and women of childbearing age across Pakistan.

“This achievement is testament to the commitment of the Pakistani authorities and health work force, as well as the communities, to save lives and protect every mother and child from a preventable disease.

To achieve prosperity and sustainable development, every country needs healthy mothers and newborns.

WHO will stand by Pakistan and its partners to achieve the elimination of neonatal tetanus across the country,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Dapeng Luo.

“This milestone is an important step forward for maternal and child health in Pakistan. No mother or child should die from this preventable disease.

UNICEF will continue to support the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to fully eliminate this disease by strengthening routine immunization and ensuring access to safe childbirth practices, so every child can survive and thrive,” said UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil.

UNICEF and WHO will stand by Pakistan to accelerate action and support the remaining provinces and regions – Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan – to achieve the elimination target by 2028.