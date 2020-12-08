UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Effectively Combating Scourge Of Corruption: President

Tue 08th December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan had taken a number of measures to effectively implement International Anti-Corruption Conventions including those under the UN Convention Against Corruption.

"In order to combat the scourge of corruption, Pakistan has taken effective steps by enforcing strict accountability regime that has greatly helped in curbing the menace of corruption," the president said in a message on the occasion of 'International Anti-Corruption Day' being observed on December 9.

"We reaffirm our commitment on this day to eliminate corruption and promote transparency and accountability in the governance system," a press release quoted the president as saying.

According to press release, the president said that observance of the day was aimed at addressing the challenge of corruption. "Corruption is a serious challenge eroding the economic edifice of a society and promotes social and economic disparities in the country," he observed.

"We need to plug the loopholes in our system by re-examining the laws and enforcing stringent measures to put an end to corrupt practices in the country," the president emphasized.

In addition, he said they required to create awareness about the scourge of corruption and, in this regard, media could play a vital role in promoting high moral standards and good ethical values.

The society as a whole needed to support the government in its endeavour to uproot the culture of corruption, he added.

The president further urged every citizen of Pakistan to strongly discourage and resist corrupt practices, in any form they encounter, and report the same to the relevant agencies for proceeding against the corrupt elements.

"This is a responsibility that falls not only on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but it is the shared responsibility of all citizens to play their role in eliminating corruption. The whole nation must stand united and support the government to wage Jehad against this evil so as to purge our society of corruption. I am hopeful that if we act together, we can make an economically strong and corruption-free Pakistan for our succeeding generations," he observed.

