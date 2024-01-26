'Pakistan effectively highlighting Ram temple issue at every global forum': Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram Friday strongly condemned the recent consecration of ‘Ram Temple’ on the demolished Babri Mosque’s site and expressed commitment for effectively highlighting the gross rights violations in IIOJK and temple issue at every global forum.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries were supporting the efforts for preserving universally recognized and regionally important sacred sites, meetings with high level UN representatives were also being conducting to highlight the issue.

The ambassador said that Pakistan urged the top official for the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations to play their active role for the protection of Islamic sites in India.

The OIC Ambassadors had also acknowledged the importance of the issue, he said, adding, we were writing letters to seek urgent intervention for the protection of religious sites in India.

He further said "We are also demanding action plan over protection of religious sites," adding, Indian friendly countries also needed to mobilize more diplomatic efforts to control Hindua-like policies in India.

He said UN officials were encouraging Pakistan' efforts for raising Kashmir cause at world forums, adding, the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination had been acknowledged.

Replying a question, he regretted that for past few years, the people of Kashmir had suffered gross human rights violations, persecution, and incarcerations, adding, freedom of expression had been muzzled and journalists were being hounded and imprisoned.

All of these actions violated international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions of Kashmir, he added.

The ambassador said that Kashmir issue should be resolved properly through peaceful means, in accordance with the UN Charter, the relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

It was important for the international community to speak about these human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, because its silence would only embolden India to continue its policy of violating the human rights, he added.

Pakistan therefore continued calling on the international community to take practical steps and hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK, he mentioned.