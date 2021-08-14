UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Effectively Managed Challenges Of Pandemic, Locust Attacks: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 07:13 PM

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Saturday said Pakistan in last 16 months confronted two major challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and locust attacks

Pakistan managed both the crisis excellently with close coordination of relevant national and international organizations, he said this while addressing as a chief guest at handing over ceremony of 10 single cabin vehicles mounted with spraying machines donated by Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations at the office of Department of Plant Protection.

He said the country faced the locust emergency after a gap of about 27 years during which number of districts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab were affected. During the crisis, China helped Pakistan with donating pesticides and other needed equipments.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the government set up a National Locust Control Center (NLCC) which worked day and night. The officers concerned worked with commitment and dedication for which they deserve appreciation.

"We were able to manage the situation with the support from armed forces and other relevant organizations".

He lauded Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and his team at NCOC for effectively managing coronavirus crisis.

The minister said second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had begun and agriculture was also among top priorities of the project.

Addressing on the occasion, FAO representative Rebekah Bell said Pakistan managed both challenges of pandemic and locusts attacks successfully. She said locust attack was the global issue. FAO helped Pakistan to overcome locust issue by providing needed equipments and capacity building of relevant human resource.

Director General (DG) DPP Tariq Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Later, FAO representative Rebekah Bell handed over key of vehicle to Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

