Pakistan effectively raised voice against Israel tyranny: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said Pakistan had comprehensively and effectively raised voice against Israel barbarism and tyranny on innocent Palestinian people.

In an interview with ptv news, he felicitated the whole Muslim Ummah for giving strapping response against Israel bloodbath and atrocities on oppressed the Palestine people through diplomacy at all international forums.

The minister said the people of Pakistan marked today as "Palestine Day" to express solidarity with the Palestine people in this difficult time.

Pakistan also welcomed the Gaza ceasefire to stop Palestinian genocide, he added.

He lauded the role of Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and other Muslim countries in forcing the Israel to impede its atrocities and barbarism on Palestinian people.

He urged the international community and watchdog organizations to break the silence and raised the voice for basic rights of the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir as Israel and India were involved in the state terrorism.

He said both the Israel and India were trying to covert majority into minority, but they could not be achieved success in their nefarious designs.