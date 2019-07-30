UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Effectively Raising Indian Atrocities In Kashmir Internationally: Ali Muhammad Khan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 10:55 PM

Pakistan effectively raising Indian atrocities in Kashmir internationally: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Pakistan was effectively raising Indian subversive and terrorism activities internationally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Pakistan was effectively raising Indian subversive and terrorism activities internationally.

India was involved in terrorism activities, firing on innocent people at working boundary and Line of Control (LoC) beside deploying 10,000 troops and contingents in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) to commit atrocities on Kashmiris and suppress indigenous freedom movement, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the whole nation, government and all political parties were united for completely eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

The minister strongly condemned the bomb blast explosion near police station Quetta and also expressed profound grief and sorrow over plane crash near Rawalpindi.

He said India was frustrated on the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States in which Kashmir issue was comprehensively highlighted during the historical meeting with the US President Donald Trump. He hailed the mediation offer of Trump on Kashmir dispute.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Pakistan's valiant armed forces had been fighting successful war against terrorism to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Replying to a question, he said Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was running the House neutrally and smoothly and expressed hope that he would retain his seat.

