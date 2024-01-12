Open Menu

Pakistan, Egypt Agree To Continue Working Together To Enhance Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan, Egypt agree to continue working together to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Pakistan and Egypt on Friday agreed to continue to engage further and work together to advance mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue between the two countries.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Additional Foreign Secretary (middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh with Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Ahmed Shaheen.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Sajid Bilal was also present in the meeting.

The two sides reviewed the broad range of bilateral relations including political, trade and investment ties.

They also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations including by convening the next round of Joint Ministerial Commission meetings and Annual Bilateral Consultations later this year in Islamabad.

Additional Foreign Secretary and the Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia appreciated the successful holding of the Fourth Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition held in Cairo from January 9-11, 2024, which coincided with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

