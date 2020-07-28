UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Egypt Agree To Increase Cooperation In IT Field

Pakistan and Egypt on Tuesday have agreed to increase cooperation in the field of information technology (IT) and telecommunication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Egypt on Tuesday have agreed to increase cooperation in the field of information technology (IT) and telecommunication.

The agreement reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque and Ambassador of Egypt in Pakistan Tarek Dahroug, said a news release issued here.

Both the sides also discussed matters of mutual interests and related to information technology during the sitting.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Member IT Syed Junaid Imam were also present in the meeting.

The minister said that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Egypt.

He said that Ministry of IT was taking every possible step for the promotion of information technology and digitalization in the country.

"Establishing of the Information Technology Parks and provision of broadband services across the country were included in our priorities", he added.

Ambassador of Egypt lauded performance of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and said Egypt wanted collaboration between the two countries in these two fields.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui briefed the Ambassador of Egypt about the Ministry's functions and projects.

