Pakistan, Egypt Agree To Promote Cooperation In Aviation Sector

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan, Egypt agree to promote cooperation in aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Egypt on Thursday agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields especially the Aviation sector aimed at further strengthening the existing trade ties and boosting tourism activities.

The agreement reached during a meeting held between Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Dahrough and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan here.

The envoy briefed the minister on the existing cooperation and progress achieved so far in the aviation sector, a news release said.

Ghulam Sarwar apprised the dignitary that Pakistan was considering to launch the Egyptian national airline's flight operation between Karachi and Cairo at the earliest, which would give a substantial boost to bilateral business and tourism activities.

During the meeting, the two sides also stressed the need for increased cooperation in various technical fields related to the aviation sector.

The minister said Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed the long-standing fraternal relations as the two countries had common religious, cultural and historical values.

Ghulam Sarwar also underlined the need for collective efforts to tackle the global coronavirus pandemic in an effective manner.

