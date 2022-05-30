UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Egypt Enjoy Cordial Historical & Traditional Ties Amid Greater Confidence: Khawaja

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Pakistan, Egypt enjoy cordial historical & traditional ties amid greater confidence: Khawaja

Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed cordial historical and traditional ties amid greater confidence and mutual trust over the years of their bilateral relationship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed cordial historical and traditional ties amid greater confidence and mutual trust over the years of their bilateral relationship.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of Egypt, Tarek Mohamed Dahrough, who called on him on Monday.

During the meeting, Khawaja said specifically, the military relations between the two countries had been remarkable and were not affected by political changes and successive regime change.

The Minister said futuristic vision and joint cooperation would further strengthen the bilateral ties.

He stated that both countries could put their strengths together and work for joint ventures and cooperation.

He expressed satisfaction on the conduct of 13th Pak-Egypt MCC meeting held from 14-17 May 2022 in Egypt, and emphasized the need to capitalize on the momentum.

The Minister also noted with satisfaction that the relations between Egypt and Pakistan had a great potential to grow in all fields, as both countries had have common strategic interests and face the same challenges, and share the same aspiration for peace prosperity and development.

The visiting dignitary thanked the defence minister for his good wishes and conveyed his government's commitment to work closely with Pakistan in all matters of mutual interest including defence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister Egypt Same May All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Military Shells Donetsk With American Ho ..

Ukrainian Military Shells Donetsk With American Howitzers - DPR Official

32 seconds ago
 Senate passes resolution on Israeli illegal occupa ..

Senate passes resolution on Israeli illegal occupation of Palestinian territorie ..

34 seconds ago
 Chairman BoG visit QHAMC Nowshera

Chairman BoG visit QHAMC Nowshera

37 seconds ago
 France blames 'massive' ticket fraud for Champions ..

France blames 'massive' ticket fraud for Champions League fiasco

39 seconds ago
 CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertiliz ..

CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertilizers

7 minutes ago
 Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an e ..

Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.