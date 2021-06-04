UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Egypt First Ever Joint Air Defence Exercise "Sky Guards-1" Concludes At Cairo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:04 PM

Pakistan-Egypt first ever Joint Air Defence Exercise

The first ever Pakistan-Egypt two weeks long Joint Air Defence Exercise "Sky Guards-1" concluded at Cairo, Egypt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The first ever Pakistan-Egypt two weeks long Joint Air Defence Exercise "Sky Guards-1" concluded at Cairo, Egypt.

Commander Army Air Defence Command (AAD) Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan witnessed the final phase of live firing exercise and closing ceremony of the Pakistan-Egypt Joint Air Defence Exercise "Sky Guards-1", said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The troops of Pakistan Army Air Defence, Pakistan Air Force Air Defence and Egyptian Air Defence Forces participated in the first ever exercise of this kind.

The two weeks long exercise was focused on the integration, synchronization, information gathering, interoperability and decision making of committing the Air Defence assets in a battle to offer an aggressive and prompt response to hostile air threat.

The Chief Guest also witnessed live fire of different weapons including fire of Igla missile by Pakistan Army Air Defence and Crotale missile by Pakistan Air Force Air Defence.

The Commander Army Air Defence Command lauded the professionalism of participating troops and emphasized the need to be abreast with emerging trends and techniques.

Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt Sajid Bilal, Director General Air Operations PAF, Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Observer Brigadier General Emad Hagi from Bahrain and large number of military officials from both countries attended the ceremony.

