Pakistan, Egypt Have Strong Defence Relations: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:20 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said Pakistan and Egypt have strong defence relations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said Pakistan and Egypt have strong defence relations.Talking to Egyptian Commander in Chief and Minister for Defence General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the two countries have great potential of cooperation in defence production.

The President said Pakistan gives high value to the brotherly relations with Egypt.He said Pakistan has fought a successful war against terrorism.He said India has been committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

