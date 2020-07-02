UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Egypt Need To Enhance Cooperation In Economy, Politics, Trade And Education: Raja Zafar Ul Haq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan, Egypt need to enhance cooperation in economy, politics, trade and education: Raja Zafar Ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul Haq Thursday said Pakistan and Egypt are tied together in historic cultural, religious and social relations.

"It is high time that both the countries play a proactive role for resolving the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah, keeping in view their central position among Muslim countries," he expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of Egypt Tarek Dahrough who called on him, said a news release.

The cordial relations between two countries are not only beneficial for Pakistan and Egypt but also helpful for stability and well-being of their respective regions.

He said there is a huge potential for enhancing cooperation in economy, politics, trade and education between the two countries.

Raja Zafar Ul Haq said Egypt has been a centre of ancient, civilization, culture and traditions and is a very important part of global community due to its rich history.

He said Pakistan attaches importance to its ties with Egypt and there is a need to establish the relation based on mutual benefit in areas of economy, trade and education.

He said Egypt can benefit from the opportunities offered by different sectors in Pakistan and both the countries can learn from each other's experiences particularly in area of Islamic legislation.

He said there is a need to activate friendship groups present in the respective parliaments to facilitate the process of finding new avenues for mutual cooperation.

Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul Haq said exchanges of students would play a vital role in strengthening the ties.

Speaking on the occasion the ambassador of Egypt said people in Egypt still remember the period of Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul Haq as Ambassador of Pakistan in Egypt.

He said, "We would benefit from the guidelines suggested by him for devising a new road map for mutual cooperation in areas of economy, trade, politics and education."He said there is a need for frequent exchange of delegations to strengthening the ties.

He said Egypt gives utmost importance to its relations with Pakistan and we will strive to devise a common agenda for mutual cooperation and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Exchange Education Egypt Road Muslim From Raja Zafar Ul Haq Opposition

Recent Stories

Last Corbynite Kicked From UK's Labour Shadow Cabi ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 02 ..

1 minute ago

Hyundai, Kia's U.S. sales drop 19 pct in June amid ..

1 minute ago

Federal Flood Commission operationalizes communica ..

1 minute ago

Prospects of Pak-Sri Lankan cooperation in tourism ..

1 minute ago

Tehran Reviews All Scenarios of UN Arms Embargo, I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.