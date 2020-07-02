Pakistan, Egypt need to enhance cooperation in economy, politics, trade and education: Raja Zafar Ul Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul Haq Thursday said Pakistan and Egypt are tied together in historic cultural, religious and social relations.

"It is high time that both the countries play a proactive role for resolving the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah, keeping in view their central position among Muslim countries," he expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of Egypt Tarek Dahrough who called on him, said a news release.

The cordial relations between two countries are not only beneficial for Pakistan and Egypt but also helpful for stability and well-being of their respective regions.

He said there is a huge potential for enhancing cooperation in economy, politics, trade and education between the two countries.

Raja Zafar Ul Haq said Egypt has been a centre of ancient, civilization, culture and traditions and is a very important part of global community due to its rich history.

He said Pakistan attaches importance to its ties with Egypt and there is a need to establish the relation based on mutual benefit in areas of economy, trade and education.

He said Egypt can benefit from the opportunities offered by different sectors in Pakistan and both the countries can learn from each other's experiences particularly in area of Islamic legislation.

He said there is a need to activate friendship groups present in the respective parliaments to facilitate the process of finding new avenues for mutual cooperation.

Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul Haq said exchanges of students would play a vital role in strengthening the ties.

Speaking on the occasion the ambassador of Egypt said people in Egypt still remember the period of Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul Haq as Ambassador of Pakistan in Egypt.

He said, "We would benefit from the guidelines suggested by him for devising a new road map for mutual cooperation in areas of economy, trade, politics and education."He said there is a need for frequent exchange of delegations to strengthening the ties.

He said Egypt gives utmost importance to its relations with Pakistan and we will strive to devise a common agenda for mutual cooperation and development.