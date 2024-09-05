Open Menu

Pakistan Elected As Chair Of Convention On Nuclear Security (CNS) For 10th Review Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Contracting Parties to the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS) have unanimously elected Chairman Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) Faizan Mansoor as the President for the Tenth Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS).

Additionally, Pakistan has been elected as Vice Chairperson and Rapporteur at the Country Group level, a press release issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Thursday.

The election is a manifestation of trust deposed and recognition by the Contracting Parties of CNS and the international community on Pakistan’s expertise and exemplary record in the field of Nuclear Safety.

Pakistan will hold the position of the President until the completion of the process of the Tenth Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety till April 2026.

