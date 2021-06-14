Pakistan elected as regular member of ILO governing body

Pakistan on Monday was elected as regular member of the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday was elected as regular member of the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Elections took place virtually at the 109th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva. Pakistan was among the four newly elected Regular members from Asia-Pacific Group (ASPAG) for the term 2021-2024, Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

"This election result illustrates the trust reposed by the international community in Pakistan's strong leadership credentials. Pakistan joins the governing body at a time when the World of Work has been hit hard. Mitigating the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and revival of economic growth necessitates enhanced international cooperation, dialogue and assistance," the spokesperson said.

Pakistan would work with members of the governing body and other constituents towards human-centered economic recovery, enhanced productive capacity and employment generation.

In doing so, promotion of social justice and social protection, guided by the government's people-oriented vision, would be the key areas of focus, it was added.

The governing body is the premier policy and decision-making body of the ILO, composed of 56 regular members (28 governments, 14 employers and 14 workers).

Pakistan has previously been a regular member of this executive arm of the ILO for seven terms since joining the organization in 1947.