UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Elected As Regular Member Of ILO Governing Body

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

Pakistan elected as regular member of ILO governing body

Pakistan on Monday was elected as regular member of the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday was elected as regular member of the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Elections took place virtually at the 109th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva. Pakistan was among the four newly elected Regular members from Asia-Pacific Group (ASPAG) for the term 2021-2024, Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

"This election result illustrates the trust reposed by the international community in Pakistan's strong leadership credentials. Pakistan joins the governing body at a time when the World of Work has been hit hard. Mitigating the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and revival of economic growth necessitates enhanced international cooperation, dialogue and assistance," the spokesperson said.

Pakistan would work with members of the governing body and other constituents towards human-centered economic recovery, enhanced productive capacity and employment generation.

In doing so, promotion of social justice and social protection, guided by the government's people-oriented vision, would be the key areas of focus, it was added.

The governing body is the premier policy and decision-making body of the ILO, composed of 56 regular members (28 governments, 14 employers and 14 workers).

Pakistan has previously been a regular member of this executive arm of the ILO for seven terms since joining the organization in 1947.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan World Foreign Office Ilo Geneva From Government Allied Rental Modarba Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

38 minutes ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

38 minutes ago

Shandur Polo Festival-2021 cancelled due to corona ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' attacks on KSA ..

6 minutes ago

5.7 magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines: US ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 5,000 mln for livestock a ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.