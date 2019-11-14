UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Elected Chairperson Of Annual Meeting Of CCW

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

Pakistan elected Chairperson of annual meeting of CCW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nation in Geneva, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, has been elected as the Chairperson of the Annual Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW).

The CCW represents an important arms control framework that envisages prohibitions and restrictions on certain conventional weapons that can cause unnecessary suffering to combatants or affect civilians indiscriminately, a Foreign Office statement issued here Thursday said.

The Convention and its five Protocols strike a prudent balance between humanitarian concerns and legitimate military utility of certain categories of conventional weapons.

The States Parties meet annually to review the implementation of the Convention, as well as to explore the possibility of developing additional Protocols on new weapon systems of concern.

This year's annual meeting will address several important issues including the role of autonomous weapons and the financial sustainability of the Convention.

Pakistan's unanimous election reflects recognition by the international community of the country's longstanding contribution to promote international security through arms control instruments. It is also an endorsement of Pakistan's strong credentials in multilateral diplomacy.

