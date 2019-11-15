Pakistan elected Green Climate Fund (GCF) Co-Chair for 2020

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

Pakistan had received another recognition globally as the 24-Member Board of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) elected Pakistan's Board Member (Nauman Bashir Bhatti, Ministry of Foreign Affairs) as Co-Chair for one year (2020), representing developing countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan had received another recognition globally as the 24-Member board of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) elected Pakistan's Board Member (Nauman Bashir Bhatti, Ministry of Foreign Affairs) as Co-Chair for one year (2020), representing developing countries.

The Board, however, would take a formal written decision after receiving the nomination of the second Co-Chair from the developed countries. The office term of both the Co-Chairs would start on January 1, 2020, said a press release.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said, "It is a big honor, responsibility and opportunity for Pakistan to be elected as Co-Chair of the Green Climate Fund." It was a significant achievement and demonstrated the trust and confidence in Pakistan's engagement with the Fund.

This would enable Pakistan to enhance engagement and play its role in the global discourse on Climate Change, in line with the Government's priorities.

"The GCF is the largest international climate change fund, which has committed over US$ 7billion since 2015, and has secured additional funding for over US$ 9.8billion until 2023," it added.

During the past 3 years, Pakistan had been able to secure three projects from the fund with total worth of US$ 121million, for coping with glacial outburst of floods in the north, demonstrating the first biomethane hybrid solution in the transport sector and addressing the impacts of climate change in the agriculture sector.

