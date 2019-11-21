(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan was Thursday unanimously elected as member of UNESCO's 36-member Intergovernmental Council of the International Hydrological Programme (IHP) for next four year (2019-2023) during an election held in UNESCO's Headquarter in Paris

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UNESCO Moin ul Haque welcomed Pakistan's election as a member of the only intergovernmental programme of the United Nations system devoted to water research and management, related education and capacity development, a message received here Thursday from Paris said.

He said that it would help Pakistan address its water related issues through cooperation with other countries.This is the third consecutive election victory by Pakistan after being elected as President of the UNESCO's Education Commission and member of the UNESCO's Executive board earlier this month.

Setup in 1975, IHP is an internationally coordinated hydrological research programme, encouraging international cooperation in hydrological sector and supporting freshwater sciences to ensure water security.