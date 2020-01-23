UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Elected President Of Asia, Pacific Group Of UNESCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:44 PM

Pakistan elected President of Asia, Pacific Group of UNESCO

Pakistan has assumed the presidency of Asia and Pacific (ASPAC) in UNESCO for the period from January to December, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan has assumed the presidency of Asia and Pacific (ASPAC) in UNESCO for the period from January to December, 2020.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Moin-ul-Haque will lead the ASPAC Group for the year 2020.

Indonesia will be the vice chair while Republic of Korea will be the secretary of the group, a message received here on Thursday from Paris said.

The UNESCO has six regional groups, with ASPAC being the second largest with 44 member states.

Pakistan remains committed to UNESCO's principles enshrined in its constitution. As ASPAC Chair, Pakistan will constructively engage with member states to strengthen UNESCO to foster better understanding for global peace and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan France Paris Lead Indonesia January December 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

4 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

4 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

4 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

4 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.