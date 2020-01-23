Pakistan elected President of Asia, Pacific Group of UNESCO

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan has assumed the presidency of Asia and Pacific (ASPAC) in UNESCO for the period from January to December, 2020

Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Moin-ul-Haque will lead the ASPAC Group for the year 2020.

Indonesia will be the vice chair while Republic of Korea will be the secretary of the group, a message received here on Thursday from Paris said.

The UNESCO has six regional groups, with ASPAC being the second largest with 44 member states.

Pakistan remains committed to UNESCO's principles enshrined in its constitution. As ASPAC Chair, Pakistan will constructively engage with member states to strengthen UNESCO to foster better understanding for global peace and stability.