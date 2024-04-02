Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

(@Abdulla99267510)

A vital subsidiary organ of the UN General Assembly, the Commission makes recommendations on various issues in the field of disarmament.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2024) Pakistan has been unanimously elected Chairman of the UN Disarmament Commission at its 2024 session.

Deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Usman Jadoon while speaking on the occasion assured to keep Pakistan's ethos and tradition of multilateral diplomacy and be an honest broker and a facilitator of dialogue.

Meanwhile, taking part in the general debate, Ambassador Munir Akram said said that the security environment in South Asia has deteriorated sharply in recent years, as the region's largest state has embarked on a program of massive armament.

Ambassador Munir Akram while taking part in the general debate of the UN Disarmament Commission in New York said security environment continues to be volatile in South Asia due to suppression of fundamental rights of Kashmiris in IIOJK; deployment of two major armies in close proximity, sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan; induction of major weapons and the absence of dialogue.

He shared Pakistan's proposals for comprehensive programme of disarmament.