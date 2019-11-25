UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Elected To Preside Over UN Commission On Trade, Development

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:09 PM

Pakistan elected to preside over UN Commission on trade, development

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi has been elected President of the 11th session of the Commission on Tarde and Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi has been elected President of the 11th session of the Commission on Tarde and Development.The Commission is one of the key constituents of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) based in Geneva.The Commission is an important UN platform to discuss key trade and development issues.

Pakistan's presidency provides an opportunity to share its experiences as well as to benefit from best practices that advance trade and development goals of the country.

The Commission will consider reports on legal and policy aspects of trade, services, commodities, consumer protection and competition within the overall context of sustainable development.

It will also consider progress in research and analysis, consensus building, technical cooperation and discuss ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and development.Pakistan's election to lead the UN Commission on Trade and Development signifies the country's recognition of its active engagement and as an important player in the multilateral fora."

Related Topics

Election Pakistan United Nations Progress Geneva Lead From Share Best

Recent Stories

RusAF's Entire Leadership to Be Replaced Soon - Ru ..

2 minutes ago

During Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee to Seal ..

2 minutes ago

OPCW Chief Says World Close to Full Elimination of ..

2 minutes ago

United Russia, China's Communist Party Slam Foreig ..

2 minutes ago

Electricity requirement to be 44,000 MW in 2025: S ..

8 minutes ago

University of Karachi to receive claim forms till ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.