Pakistan Electoral Academy hosts two-day training for boundary delimitation committee members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is hosting a two-day training program from September 1 to 2, here at the Pakistan Electoral academy for Democratic Practices, Research, and Management (PADRM).

The training aims to educate and equip 26 members of the Boundary Delimitation Committees with essential skills and knowledge.

During the training, participants will acquire an understanding of the legal guidelines for constituency delimitation, alongside international standards and principles associated with the delimitation process.