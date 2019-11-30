UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Electric Power Company To Establish Shuhda Welfare Directorate

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 06:51 PM

Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) will establish Shuhada Welfare Directorate to look after the widows and minor children of martyrs and incapacitated employees, who met fatal or non-fatal serious accidents while performing their official duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) will establish Shuhada Welfare Directorate to look after the widows and minor children of martyrs and incapacitated employees, who met fatal or non-fatal serious accidents while performing their official duties.

The Board of Directors (BoD) in its meeting held on Saturday has approved the establishment of Shuhada Welfare Directorate (SWD) in PEPCO, said a press release issued here.

The directorate will look after the timely disbursement of benefits and redressal of other issues relating to legal, harassment of widows and education of minor children of these employees.

Further, periodical contacts will also be made with the bereaved family to ascertain the hardships being faced by them so that these would resolved promptly.

An interactive dash board will be developed at PEPCO level to monitor the facilitation to each bereaved family on monthly basis.

Line staff of DISCOs is working day and night, even during harsh weathers, to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply to the consumers.

In this process sometimes the line staff meets with fatal/non fatal accidents resulting into loss of life or incapacitation. Power Division has already notified various benefits for the bereaved families.

It was however noted that widows and minor children of the bereaved families are facing hardships in getting these benefits timely.

