Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEMRA) Issues Licenses For 140 Satellite TV Channels Since 2022

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEMRA) has issued 3,899 licenses for cables, 140 for satellite Television Channels, 269 for FM, 23 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), 3 TMA, 1 teleport and 1 Direct to Home (DTH) each, and 36 landing rights permissions since 2022

PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig told this to Old Ravians Executive Committee during their visit to its headquarters on Thursday, said a press release.

The delegation was comprised of President Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi, Senior Vice President Islamabad Sajjad Atta and others.

The PEMRA chairman apprised the committee about the authority's administrative affairs and services regarding issuance of licenses.

He said offices of PEMRA were fully operational in multiple cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Gilgit Baltistan.

The authority's officers and staff have been making all-out efforts to ensure quality broadcast for viewers across the country, he added.

Saleem Baig also briefed the delegation about PEMRA's laws and codes of ethics for electronic media.

The delegation acknowledged the crucial role of PEMRA in the progress of media expressing the hope that it would continue to do so for the development of the country.

It is worth mentioning here that the chairman studied from the GC University.

