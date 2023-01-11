Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) Regional Office in Karachi has raided offices of the cable operators airing illegal Indian channels and contents in violation of the apex court's directions as well as of the authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) Regional Office in Karachi has raided offices of the cable operators airing illegal Indian channels and contents in violation of the apex court's directions as well as of the authority.

According to a news release, the raids were conducted under an enforcement drive which was launched in line with the directives of the Chairman PEMRA.

PEMRA field staff conducted surprise inspections in various localities of Karachi city and raided four cable operators including M/s Sharjah Cable Network, M/s Karachi Cable Services, M/s New Satellite Communication and M/s Star Digital Cable Network who were airing illegal Indian channels as well as Indian content.

During the raid, illegal equipment was seized by the PEMRA enforcement team. Show Cause Notices have also been issued to the violators.

PEMRA has once again warned all cable tv operators of the country to immediately stop airing illegal Indian channels and content which are otherwise illegal or proscribed by the authority.

No channel other than PEMRA licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks and any operator found defying the orders henceforth would be dealt with strictly in accordance with PEMRA laws.